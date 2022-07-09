Krithi Shetty to Feature Alongside This Popular Mass-Hero in Her Next

Krithi Shetty is slowly emerging as one of the most prominent actors in the South film industry. The 18-year-old has cemented her place in the industry with her acting chops and stunning looks. Krithi has won several hearts with her terrific work in films like Shyam Singha Roy and Bangarraju.

Due to her recent success, Krithi’s every project is closely tracked by trade analysts. If reports are to be believed, Krithi will soon star in a future project alongside RRR hero NTR Jr. Reportedly, it is Krithi’s long-held dream to work alongside NTR Jr. Several pundits regard NTR Jr as one of the greatest mass heroes of recent times and many leading actresses of Tollywood want to work with the actor.

Currently, Krithi is looking forward to her upcoming film alongside Ram Pothineni. The young actress will be romancing Pothineni in the cop-drama, The Warrior. Directed by Lingusamy, The Warrior has generated tremendous buzz on social media because of the sizzling chemistry between Krithi Shetty and Ram Pothineni.

Netizens have also hailed the film’s terrific trailer, which shows Pothineni executing high-octane action scenes with aplomb. The warrior’s trailer has broken the Internet with over 10 million views on YouTube.

It is worth mentioning that Krithi knows how to amp up the oomph factor with her fashion game. A few days ago, Krithi shared a gorgeous picture of herself in a polka dress on Instagram and captioned it, “#thewarrior."

Krithi’s post has gone viral with over 600,00 likes on Instagram. The Warrior has been bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner and the film is expected to do well at the box office. The Warrior features a stellar cast which includes Ram Pothineni, Krithi Shetty, Aadhi Pinisetty and Akshara Gowda.

