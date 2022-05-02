Krithi Shetty’s Stunning Floral Saree is Giving Major Fashion Goals

With just a handful of projects in her kitty, actor Krithi Shetty has carved a niche for herself in the Kannada and Telugu film industry. Her acting chops and killer looks have made her a fan favourite. Along with this, Krithi’s impressive fashion choices have kept her in news. She is steadily strengthening herself as a new-age fashionista, giving the current trendsetters of the industry a run for their money.

When one takes a closer look at her versatile closet, the saree collection makes a case for itself. On several occasions, Krithi has rocked an ethnic ensemble gracefully. Though she pulls off almost every outfit, but is a sight to behold in her desi avatar. If you have any doubts about it, check out these captivating stills of the actor.

Advertisement

Recently, the actor shared a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Krithi looked breathtakingly beautiful in a floral saree. She wore a sleeveless blouse and paired the look with a belt around the waist. Keep the accessories minimal, Krithi had just put on statement earrings and a single-layer bracelet. With subtly glittered eyes, mascara laden eyelashes, the actor went for a dewy make-up look, and a pink lip shade. Krithi struck a number of poses, giving a glimpse of her side and front profiles, for the lenses.

Take A Look:

Fans went “wow" at her gorgeous snaps, while many called the pictures “so far the best." “Stunner", “You look beautiful", “Damn cute man", “Gorgeous", and “My crush" - read some of the comments on the post. There were many who were left speechless as they flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Krithi will be next seen on the big screen in The Warrior. She will be starring opposite actor Ram Pothineni.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.