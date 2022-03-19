Kriti Kharbanda Strikes Stunning Pose While Peforming Pole Dance, BF Pulkit Samrat Says ‘Wow’

Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda is quite an active social media user. The actress often treats her fans to adorable glimpses of her personal and professional life via pictures and videos on social networking sites. Kriti Kharbanda, on Saturday, dressed up in yellow bralette and shorts as she tried her hands on pole dancing. And it seems like, the actress got the hang of it in the very first go.

The Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana actress took to Instagram and shared pictures featuring her first try at making a figurehead at the pole amid a pole dancing studio. While the actress nailed the pose in the first go, Kriti seems to be a pro at it. In the pictures, Kriti look stunning as she balances her body on a pole, with her hands in front. The actress is seen performing the act effortlessly as she smiles while doing it.

The next photo sees the gorgeous diva further trying to do improvisations into the ‘figurehead’ pose as she rests her body weight on one leg and wrapped the other leg around the pole. The Guest In London actress is seen gleefully posing with one hand up and the other one straight in the air.

For the unversed, fuguregead is a statue made of wood that geberally representing a woman that used to be fixed to the front of a ship.

Taking to the caption, “My first attempt at the “figurehead" and I’m feeling rather proud! 💛."

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to compliment the actress’ balancing skills. However, what caught our attention is her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat’s reaction in the comments section. He wrote, “ W (fire emoticon as an O) and W."

The duo’s online banter is so adorable and they often share each other’s pictures on their respective social media handles. The two have been in a relationship since 2019 and have together in three films so far — in 2018 Veerey Ki Wedding, 2019 Pagalpanti and the latest Taish released on Zee5.

Pulkit was married to Salman Khan’s rakhi sister Shweta Rohira but the two got divorced in 2015, after one year of marriage. Earlier, his name was linked with his Sanam Re co-star Yami Gautam. The actor made his debut on TV with the popular show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006 and appeared on the silver screen with Bittoo Boss in 2012.

