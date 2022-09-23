Kriti Kulhari Says 'I Am Single Again, He Is a Father of 2' As She Talks About Reuniting With Pink Co-Star Angad Bedi

Kirti Kulhari recently featured in a short film titled The List. For the film, the actress collaborated with her Pink co-star Angad Bedi after over six years. In a recent interview, Kirti talked about the short film and her equation with Angad Bedi. The actress shared how things have changed a lot since 2016 and stated that they both are in different spaces now. Kirti also revealed that she was engaged and planning to marry while shooting for Pink. And now, she is separated and single again whereas Angad is a father of two children.

“It is funny, we are in different spaces. During Pink, I was engaged and was going to get married in a three-months’ time. Now all the years later, he is a father of two and I am separated and single again," she told Hindustan Times.

Kriti Kulhari went on to say that it was warm and sweet and recalled, “I remember there was this top angle shot and while they were setting the camera, we talked. Just while lying down on that bed looking up. We were not even looking at each other and just talking about how it feels to be a father and what my journey has been. That was so nice and calming."

For the unversed, it was in April last year that Kirti Kulhari and her husband Saahil Sehgal parted ways after five years of their marriage.

Meanwhile, during the interaction, Kriti also talked about the film The List and shared, “The point of the film is to ask if are we able to create our own list, or is there already a list that one must follow like a zombie?" She also stated that while it appears and is treated in a futuristic manner, it is already our reality, and everyone is becoming a robot.

The List, starring Kriti Kulhari and Angad Bedi is written and directed by Gaurav Dave. It is produced by Vajir Singh and Sidharth Roy Kapur. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Mini TV.

