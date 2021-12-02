Kriti Sanon Apologises to Man Who Accused Actor of 'Ruining' His Life: 'Why Did You Do This?'

Mimi proved to be a milestone in the 7-year-long career graph of Kriti Sanon. The actress was hailed for her phenomenal acting by both critics and audiences. Though all songs of the film hit a chord, the peppy number Param Sundari forced the audience to groove to it. However, there was one fan who claimed that the song has ruined his life. Responding to the man’s accusations, Kriti and her fans had a good laugh over his tweet. Fan clubs of the actress shared the conversation Kriti had with the fan a few days ago on Twitter.

The Twitter user, who goes by the name ‘Param Chhaya’ narrated the story of his name being equated with Param Sundari. He said that as a kid, nothing ever bothered him in school and he was not angry on anyone who teased him by his last name or his name itself. However, he shared that ever since Kriti’s Param Sundari dropped, he has been bullied by the lyrics at least 1,000 times already. “Why did you do this, Kriti? Why ruin my life?" he wrote and added a few laughing-out-loud emojis.

Responding to the man’s hilarious story, Kriti posted a couple of laughing emoticons and apologised to the fan for the inconvenience. “Oops! Sorry!" she tweeted.

The song Param Sundari, which was released earlier this year, turned out to be a huge hit. It was sung by singer Shreya Ghoshal. The soundtrack of the film was composed by Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi revolves around the concept of surrogacy. The film casts Kriti as a surrogate mother navigating her way through the pregnancy and the problems that came along.

Kriti has a bunch of films in her kitty. She will be cast alongside Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey, while in Adipurush, her co-star is Prabhas. Kriti will be seen with Varun Dhawan in Bhediya. The actress also has an action film in the pipeline, Ganpath and she will reunite with Kartik Aaryan for Shehzada.

