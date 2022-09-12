Kriti Sanon Begins Acting Workshops for Anurag Kashyap's Next Action Drama

Having proved her mettle with the comedy-drama Mimi (2021) where she played a surrogate, Kriti Sanon has become a much sought-after actor in B-town. And now, she is all set to headline filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s next. Under his guidance, Sanon has already kick-started acting workshops and dialogue and language coaching to slip under the skin of her character, the details of which are still kept under wraps.

​It is widely known that Kashyap’s female characters are realistic, have shades of grey and are unafraid to call their own shots in a man’s world and speak their minds. Films like That Girl In Yellow Boots (2011), Lust Stories and Manmarziyaan (both 2018) are a few examples.

And now, it is being said that Sanon’s part in his next will be an interesting addition to the bandwagon. A source says that it’s one of the most “bad-ass" female characters ever penned by Kashyap. The source adds, “It is an extremely emotional film and the vengeance unleashed by Kriti’s character has never been seen before on screen. It is absolute brute, raw power."

Earlier, it was rumoured that the yet-to-titled action drama film is a remake of the cult Hollywood classic, Kill Bill (2003) directed by Quentin Tarantino, who Kashyap claims to be highly inspired by. But at the press conference of his last release Dobaaraa, he slammed the speculation and said, “It’s not a remake, it’s not even a homage. You’ll get to know (what it is) when I make it. It’s foolish to remake a classic. That film is already there and is a big classic, why remake that?"

Sanon had also told Mid-Day that the film is “a completely original script" and added, “Anurag doesn’t do remakes. The film’s world might give you a vibe of a revenge action film, but there have been so many revenge actioners."

Last December, Kashyap took to social media to announce the project. Following the extensive workshops and trainings, Sanon will begin shooting for the film in November this year. Actor Nikhil Dwivedi, who had turned producer with another women-led film Veere Di Wedding (2018) is producing the action drama.

