Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence On Prabhas Dating Rumours, Says 'It's Neither Pyaar Nor PR'

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan clarify that the Bhediya actress is not dating Prabhas. The statement came after Varun seemingly confirmed Kriti is dating Prabhas.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 30, 2022, 07:22 IST

Mumbai, India

Kriti Sanon reacts to Prabhas dating rumours.

Kriti Sanon has finally reacted to Prabhas dating rumours. The actress was rumoured to be in a relationship with her Adipurush co-star. Varun Dhawan fuelled the rumours when he hinted that Kriti was not single and seeing the actor currently working with Deepika Padukone. This led fans to believe that Varun confirmed Kriti and Prabhas were dating. 

However, late Tuesday night, Kriti took to her Instagram Stories and issued a statement clarifying that the Prabhas dating rumours are not true. “It’s neither pyaar, nor PR. Our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours," she said, referring to Varun. 

“Before some portal announces my wedding date - let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!" she added. 

Varun shared Kriti’s post on his Instagram Stories and added, “Guys UI had ur fun but it’s just for fun and stuff that channels have edited to have fun. We took it as humour, don’t let your imagination run so wild." 

Rumours were also fuelled after Kriti said that she would marry Prabhas in a game of date, flirt and marry. In a recent interview with India Today, Kriti was asked who she would marry, flirt or date among Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Prabhas. She replied, “I would flirt with Kartik, date Tiger, and would rather get married to Prabhas."

Kriti and Prabhas will be seen together in Adipurush along with Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Om Raut, Prabhas will essay the role of Ram with Kriti Sanon as Sita. She recently unveiled the teaser of her upcoming next Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan. Apart from this, Kriti boasts of a strong lineup of films including, Adipurush, Ganapath, and The Crew. Varun on the other hand will also be seen in Bawaal.

first published: November 30, 2022, 07:22 IST
last updated: November 30, 2022, 07:22 IST
