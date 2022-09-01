Koffee With Karan 7: Kriti Sanon Calls Prabhas, Kartik Aaryan; Karan Asks Latter to 'Come to the Show'

The ninth episode of Koffee with Karan season 7 saw Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff in attendance. In the last segment of the game, Tiger and Kriti had to dial a celebrity and make them say, “Hey Karan, it’s me", in order to gain points to win the game. Kriti Sanon called up her Adipurush co-star, Prabhas and their brief conversation stole all the limelight, sending netizens into a frenzy. Netizens took to Twitter to share the moment.

Advertisement

In the episode, Tiger Shroff was already ahead in the game after winning the rapid-fire round with his answers. In the calling the celebrity round, the Mimi actress outshined the Heropanti actor, as she dialled up Prabhas to make him say, “Hey Karan, it’s me", and the actor obliged. Before hanging up the call, it was this cute exchange that took the internet by storm. As the ecstatic host granted 2 points to Kriti he said, “…one and only Baahubali who made Kriti Sanon win two points," while the actress said, “You are amazing. I will call you back after the show." Prabhas responded with, “Okay! Take Care."

Advertisement

Here’s what netizens tweeted:

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon will soon be featuring in one of the most awaited movies alongside Baahubali fame, Prabhas in Adipurush. The movie is a Hindu mythological film based on Ramayana. It also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in the theatres in 2022.

Kriti then called Kartik Aaryan as well. As Kartik said ‘hi’to Karan, the director retorted and said that she should just come to the show now as well. Kartik has been a frequent guest in the season, in spirit, as most stars have mentioned him on their episodes. While Ranveer had imitated his ‘pap walk’, Sara opened up about him. Later, Ananya Panday hadalso called him up in the ‘Hey Karan, it’s me’ segment.

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff made their debut together with Heropanti and have carved out their own spaces in the industry with their different projects. With movies like Heropanti, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Lukka Chuppi, and Mimi among others under her belt, Kriti has gained a massive following. She even won the Best Actor award at the 67th Filmfare for her portrayal of a surrogate mother in Mimi. Tiger has also created an audience for himself with his many projects and outstanding dancing skills.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here