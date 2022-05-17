Kriti Sanon Dismisses Rumours About Her Next To Be 'Kill Bill' Remake: 'Anurag Kashyap Doesn't Do...'

Bollywood is often criticised for making remakes, instead of pulling out authentic scripts and fresh ideas. However, Kriti Sanon has assured her fans that her upcoming project with Anurag Kashyap is an original script. Touted to be a revenge action drama, Kashyap’s untitled next has stirred curiosity among the audience. Rumours are rife that his upcoming project is an official adaptation of Quentin Tarantino’s cult film series, Kill Bill. Well, fans might reckon that Kashyap is a good candidate to pay homage to Tarantino, Kriti has brushed away speculations of their next being a remake.

“Anurag doesn’t do remakes. The film’s world might give you a vibe of a revenge action film, but there have been so many revenge actioners," she told mid-day. Calling it a “completely original script", Kriti said that Kashyap is someone who likes creating a new world of his own, and she is excited to be a part of his world. “It will be different from anything I have done before," she adds.

It goes without saying that the actor will have to undergo intense physical prep before slipping into her role for the actioner. Kriti, who already has experience in doing an action drama, stated that there will be a lot of raw action in the film, but the martial art form has not been decided yet.

Meanwhile, Kriti is juggling between the shoot of Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, and Shehzada, which stars Kartik Aaryan. She also has Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan and Adipurush alongside Prabhas in the pipeline.

