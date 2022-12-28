Kriti Sanon Documents 'Fabulous' 2022 In Reel Ft Quirky Pics, Clips; Says 'I'm Ready To Move On'

Kriti Sanon is one of the finest actors in the industry. She made her debut in the Bollywood industry in 2014 with the action film Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff in the lead. The actress has been a part of many films like- Raabta, Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Hum Do Hamare Do, Luka Chuppi, Mimi, and many more. In 2022, the actress completed 8 years as an actress in the industry. As 2023 is just around the corner, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actress took to Instagram to post a heartwarming video in which she documented the year 2022.

In the reel posted by the Mimi actress, we see the different moods of the Kriti. We see her enjoying the shoot, walking down a ramp at fashion show, performing yoga, playing with pets, travelling places and towards the end, receiving multiple awards. As the video nears it closing, we see Kriti saying ," Bye, now! We are done." It seems that the actres surely had an eventful 2022.

Taking to the captions, Kriti wrote, “2022 You were fabulous!! But.. I’m kinda ready to move on.. ."

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon recently hit the headlines, for her Christmas celebration pic with Kartik Aaryan. On Instagram, Kartik Aryan shared a photo of himself and his Shehzada co-star Kriti Sanon celebrating the winter festival. He captioned the picture, “One with the reindeer." Both the actors were sporting reindeer antlers. Kartik looked dashing as ever in a pink hoodie, while Kriti Sanon stunned everyone in a casual white top and blue jeans. They were all smiles for the camera. In a separate post, Kartik also posted a photo of himself wearing reindeer antlers and taking a selfie.

Within minutes after Kartik posted the picture, the comments section was flooded with fans showering love on their favourite actors. While some called the click ‘adorable’, others speculated that the co-stars might be dating in real life." Best couple in town now waiting to receive a surprise about your relationship," one of the comments read. Another person shared, “Mujhe toh pahle se pata tha indono ka chakkar hai."

Shehzada is not the first film of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon together. The duo previously worked together in the 2019 film Luka Chuppi. Their onscreen chemistry was lauded by fans and critics alike.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon has a number of projects lined up ahead of her. She would feature in Adipurush opposite Prabhas, Shehzada opposite Kartik Aaryan and Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff. Additionally, Kriti Sanon has also been roped in for Anurag Kashyap’s official adaptation of Quentin Tarantino’s cult film Kill Bill. Although, the actress has clarified that it is a different film altogether, an official clarification from the makers has yet to be made.

