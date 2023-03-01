Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan have been the talk of the town ever since the duo started working on Shehzada, which was released last month. There are several reports claiming that the duo has reportedly been dating. However, the stars have always maintained that they are just good friends. Recently, at an award show, Kriti Sanon appeared to be irritated when she was asked about Kartik Aaryan. When Kriti was asked, “What do you like the most about Kartik Aaryan?", she snapped at the reporter and was quoted as saying by ETimes, “In this the platform to talk about that?"

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan first appeared on screen together in their 2019 film Luka Chuppi. Later, Kriti also helped Kartik promote his blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in a special video.

Advertisement

When asked about their rumoured relationship, Kriti Sanon previously told Hindustan Times, “It is (the result of) people’s need for information." She added, “I don’t know if social media is a great thing to happen to us or a bad thing that happened to us. I have mixed feelings when it comes to that. If you ask me about these petty things, they don’t bother me at all. It just makes you feel like ‘I wish my life was as interesting as it sounded to be’."

Talking about Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in key roles. The film’s plot centers on a young man named Bantu, who has been despised and abandoned by his middle-class father since he was a little child. When he finds out that his actual parents are millionaires, his entire existence is thrown upside down. Shehzada is the official Hindi adaptation of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Advertisement

However, the Rohit Dhawan directorial is struggling to make its mark at the box office. The film has so far collected a little over Rs 30 crore.

Next, Kriti Sanon will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in their upcoming action film Ganapath. The film will be released in five languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu, around Dussehra this year. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

Read all the Latest Movies News here