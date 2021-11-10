Kriti Sanon Gets Into Full Action Mode with Ganapath, Introduces Her Character Jassi

Seven years after debuting in Bollywood together with Heropanti, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff are all set to reunite in upcoming film Ganapath- Part I. The crew is currently in UK for a schedule shoot and recently a small video clip was shared online by the makers which shows Tiger is full action mode.

However, in Ganapath, not just Tiger, but Kriti will also be doing action scenes. Confirming a new angle in the role, Kriti told Bollywood Hungama, “It’s my first proper action film. I had to prepare for that. I’ve never done action before. I look athletic, but I am not. It’s just so nice that we actors get to learn on the job, and get paid for it. I am enjoying the prep process. I get to do stunts, ride a bike, doing a chase. I am thrilled about it."

Earlier, before the start of the shoot, Kriti had been intensely working out to get in the right shape and look for the movie. In fact, her first look from the film also showed her riding a dirt bike.

A video shared by Kriti introduces her character Jassi in Ganapath. She is seen revving a bike and looks stylish in her look.

Earlier, talking about Ganapath, director Vikas Bahl had said, “I am looking forward to working with one of the best action stars the audience has seen. I believe this film will truly tap into a Tiger nobody has ever seen before. It’s a challenge to pull off the scale for a script that is set-up in a futuristic world."

Ganapath has been blocked as a Christmas release and will hit the screens on December 23, 2022. It is planned as the first film of a franchise. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani. Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Ganapath in association with Good Co.

