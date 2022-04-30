Kriti Sanon Graces GQ Award 2022 in her New-age Barbie Look. Check Pics

Celebs were spotted putting their most fashionable foot forward at the GQ Awards on Friday. Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon was also spotted in her ultra-glam attire for the occasion. We still can’t get over how stunning the actor looked in a high slit gown.

On Friday, she graced the event wearing a pink sequin high slit dress with a halter neck design. She looked like a modern age version of Barbie with her backless gown. She kept her makeup minimal with a dash of pink shadow on her lower lid and mascara laden eyes.

The little dab of pink-peach nude shade on her lips accentuated her look. She opted for a minimal-accessories look and went for just basic danglers. Kriti paired her outfit with a silver strappy stiletto. Her hair was worn in a high ponytail.

The actor shared her look on her Instagram account and captioned the picture, “I am a Pink soul." Her outfit was from the clothing label T Skaff and she was styled by the celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover.

When it comes to keeping her toned physique, Kriti is indeed a fitness fanatic. On Thursday, the Mimi actor shared a video of herself boxing alongside her trainer. She previously shared a video in which she was seen performing the BOSU (both sides up) challenge.

She captioned the post, “Workouts can be fun too!! All you gotta do is keep moving. Do this simple Bosu Challenge and tag me. Let’s see who does it the better."

Meanwhile, from her debut alongside Tiger Shroff in 2014’s Heropanti to establishing her acting talents yet again in Mimi in 2021, Kriti has demonstrated that she is an actor first and foremost, rather than merely a Bollywood heroine who is all about glitter. The actor was most recently featured in Bachchhan Pandey, a Netflix original film starring Akshay Kumar. She is also working on Adipurush, Shehzada, Bhediya, and Ganpath.

