Kriti Sanon, In Black-White Jumpsuit, Steals The Show At Femina Miss India 2022

Kriti Sanon’s looks at the Femina Miss India 2022 have stolen a million hearts. The actress made heads turn after she graced the occasion in a white and black jumpsuit. She shared pictures of her trendy and comfortable jumpsuit on her Instagram, and the actress looked fabulous with a neat bun.

Sharing the images on social media, she wrote, “Black and white make moments together… And classy attires too!" Kriti gave striking poses to the camera and looked drop-dead gorgeous. Her dress was simple and comfortable.

The Mimi actress wore natural make-up and silver earrings. Stylist Sukriti Grover styled Kriti for the event. The outfit was from the famous brand Safiyaa.

Netizens flooded the comment section, appreciating the Dilwale actress. “So pretty and sweet looks also cute smile and cool looks like a barbie doll," wrote a fan. Another said, “I really wish to wear this outfit and want to look as beautiful as Kirti Sanon."

At Femina Miss India 2022, the actress also performed on stage. The jury comprised former cricketer Mithali Raj, actress Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora, actor Dino Morea, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, and choreographer Shiamak Davar. Sini Shetty from Karnataka won the title of Femina Miss India 2022.

On the work front, Kriti will be seen in Adipursh, a south mythological drama. She will be sharing the screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas. She will also work again with Kartik Aryan in the movie Shehzada.

