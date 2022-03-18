Kriti Sanon In Monochrome Co-Ord Set Is Serving Chic Looks During Bachchhan Paandey Promotions

From Heropanti to Mimi, there is no doubt that Kriti Sanon has created a mark in the Indian film industry and the actor still has a long way to go. Kriti enjoys a massive fan following and keeps her fans updated with her fitness journeys to achieve each feat. In recent times, it is noticed that the actor has been giving up the ideal roles allotted to females and experimenting with her characters. In Mimi, Kriti showcased that a female actor can also carry an entire film on her shoulder.

While Kriti has been impressing fans with her acting chops, she has also emerged as one of the popular style icons of the film industry. From sarees to pant-suits, the actor has time and again left fashion enthusiasts mooning over her gorgeous clicks. Currently, Kriti is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Bachchhan Paandey and throughout she has been donning enviable looks.

While bright and beautiful colours like orange and yellow make the actor look all fresh, she has left us stunned with the monochrome picks too. For one of the promotional events, Kriti wore a black and white checked co-ord set from Lovebirds, and we have literally gone check-mate. The outfit consisted of a full-sleeved button-down shirt and matching straight-fit trousers. She carried a similar print handbag, and her postures were just lens-perfect. Giving complete boss lady vibes, she teamed the attire with dainty silver earrings and a couple of rings. The actor went with pair of strapped black heels, which added a subtle flavour. Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover shared snaps of the actor donning the black and white co-ord set.

On March 16, the stylist shared another look of the actor for the promotions of Bachchhan Paandey.

A sea green, body-hugging-ruffled dress just looked perfect on the actor. However, her heels simply stole the show. The printed sandals had an artificial butterfly cut-out stick to them at the back.

