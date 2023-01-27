Kriti Sanon had a “paw-fect” morning and the actress revealed this with her latest post on social media. She began her Friday in the company of her furry friends. In the picture, the actress can be seen sitting on her balcony along with her three pets. She strikes a happy pose with her pets and flaunts her contagious smile. The Dilwale actress donned an oversized white t-shirt and covered herself with a multi-coloured knitted sheet. The snap was no less than a dreamy capture. Courtesy: Nupur Sanon. As for the caption, Kriti wrote, “It’s a paw-fect morning” along with a dog face and sun emoticon.

Social media users were in awe as they saw this lovely picture. Several users commented on how cute her pets looked, while some couldn’t stop showing love on them. One of the users wrote, “nothing better than this picture”. Another user wrote, “Oh Gosh, they are so cute. Love it”. One more user wrote, “Blessed my Morning."

Kriti Sanon is an animal lover and her Instagram posts featuring them proves it. Previously, she posted a video of her doing a plank exercise but with a twist. The actress was acing the exercise with two pet cats on her back.

Along with the video, she wrote, “Made some new lil FURR-ends at the new Tribe Studio." She added, “Meet Snatch and Clean! Treating my back as their personal plate! While Snatch seemed not so hungry, Clean was willing to balance her way to “clean” every last bit! It was a purry workout."

Meanwhile, the actress was most recently seen in the much-acclaimed film Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s directorial film Shehzada. The film also stars Kartik Aaryan, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Manisha Koirala. This movie will mark Kartik and Kriti's second collaboration after their blockbuster hit film Luka Chuppi. Shehzada is expected to release on February 10, 2023. She also has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff in her pipeline.

