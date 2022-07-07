Our very own ‘Bareily ki Barfi’ Kriti Sanon is ruling in everybody’s hearts and not just through her movies but also her dance moves. She was recently seen performing at an important event where she set the stage on fire with her grace. Fan accounts of Kriti have been posting videos of the Mimi actress shaking a leg at the Miss India 2022 Finale.

Watch the videos here:

Kriti looked ethereal in an off-shoulder crop top and white skirt which she paired with silver boots.

The actress often keeps her fans engaged with workout videos and urges her followers to diligently maintain a workout routine and have a healthy lifestyle. But, recently she also shared a glimpse of all the workouts that she despises. Her caption read, “Workouts I HATE. But i still do them because you can never evolve in your comfort zone!"

Earlier in May of this year, the actress had launched her own fitness app called The Tribe. While launching it she had publicly spoken about how “They say Your Vibe Attracts Your Tribe. I have always been someone who believes in pushing people I truly believe in and today stands for."

Talking about work, Kriti has been keeping busy with quite a few projects in her hand. She is slated to be seen in the multi-starrer Adipurush which is a mythological film based on the Indian epic Ramayana. The actress will be portraying the character of Sita opposite Baahubali fame Prabhas who plays Raghava and Saif Ali Khan who will be playing Lankesh.

Her other projects include Ganapath, Shehzada and Bhediya.

