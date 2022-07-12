Kriti Sanon Looks Sensuous In Green Bralette as She Poses for Magazine Cover, See Pictures

Actress Kriti Sanon who has carved out a name for herself in Bollywood with hits like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Mimi has also delivered some of the most iconic statements in the field of fashion. As a charismatic icon for the millennials, the actress embraced her graceful and sensual style for the cover of the Lifestyle Asia India issue.

Kriti Sanon is the face of the July issue cover. The actress shared a photo from a recent photoshoot with the lifestyle publication which made her fans swoon all over her. The actress took to Instagram to post multiple pictures from the ordeal. She captioned it, “I’m a Day Dreamer. Clearly."

Donning a green coordinated set by the designers Pankaj and Nidhi, the Kalank actress looks stunning. Her three-piece outfit consisted of a blazer, bralette and shorts with matching prints in pink, white and black amidst a green background. The cost of the outfit is estimated to be Rs 37,500. Not only that, Kriti accentuated her look with beautiful accessories.

The actress can be seen flaunting hoop earrings in shades of green and blue along with bracelets on her wrist. To make her look suaver, Sanon is also sporting green rectangular sunglasses that flawlessly coordinate with her outfit. She chose to wear nude makeup and let her hair flow with delicate curls.

The actress was last seen in Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. She now has, Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and Adipurush with Prabhas under her kitty. Kriti is expected to reunite with Tiger Shroff for Ganpath and star opposite Varun Dhawan in Bhediya. Kriti made her debut with a Telegu movie titled 1: Nenokkadine. However, her journey in Bollywood was heralded by Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti which also saw the debut of Tiger Shroff.

