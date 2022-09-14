Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon Are Fashion Goals As They Enjoy Paris Vacay With Parents, See Pics

It is no secret that Kriti Sanon is a travel fanatic. She often takes out time from her busy schedule and embarks on trips with her loved ones. Lately, the actress is holidaying with her family in Paris and this time, Kriti’s sister, Nupur Sanon, is making sure to keep her Instagram followers posted. On Tuesday, Nupur shared an adorable glimpse of the entire family on her Instagram handle.

In the boomerang, Kriti and Nupur are seen posing, while their parents, Geeta Sanon and Rahul Sanon, are flaunting their smiles at the camera. She also penned a text that read, “Paris with my babies." Kriti too reshared the adorable glimpse on her Instagram handle.

Prior to this, Nupur collaboratively dropped a video with Kriti from their trip on their Instagram handle. The sisters spellbound the netizens with their sartorial attires. They were seen conversing with one another as they walked hand-in-hand. Along with the video, she penned, “You can’t walk with us!"

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has several films in her pipeline. The actress will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in Vikas Bahl’s action film Ganapath. Additionally, Kriti will be seen in a film helmed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya, Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush and Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada. Meanwhile, her sister Nupur has a biopic of a notorious thief, Tiger Nageswara Rao in her pipeline. The film is helmed by Vamsee and co-penned by Srikanth Vissa. She will be sharing the screen with Gayatri Bharadwaj and Ravi Teja among others.

