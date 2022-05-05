Kriti Sanon on Dating Rumours With Kartik Aaryan: 'I Wish...'

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan sparked dating rumours when they were spotted sharing a warm hug after they returned from Mauritius. In a recent interview, the actress talked about the rumours. The actors will be seen together in the film Shehzada. She also talked about social media and said that she didn’t know anymore if social media was a good thing or a bad thing. According to Hindustan Times, the actress said that these rumours are petty things that don’t bother her anymore.

She told the portal, “It is (result of) people’s need for information. I don’t know if social media is a great thing to happen to us or a bad thing that happened to us. I have mixed feelings when it comes to that."

Advertisement

She added, “If you ask me about these petty things, they don’t bother me at all. It just makes you feel like ‘I wish my life was as interesting as it sounded it to be."

Meanwhile, amid these rumours, Kartik and Kriti attended the GQ’s 30 Most Influential Young Indians of 2022 last week. A video was shared online by a paparazzo in which it appeared as if Kriti ignored Kartik at the awards show.

In the video, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Kriti was sharing pleasantries with Kiara Advani while Kartik was standing behind them. The video seemed to show that Kriti was only talking to Kiara while ignoring Kartik. However, a longer video shows that wasn’t the case. The actors were seen hugging and posing for the cameras. They were seen having a quick chat before Kriti reached out to Kiara, hugged her and parted ways.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are reuniting after three years for Shehzada. The shooting is currently underway. The movie is helmed by Rohit Dhawan. It also features Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee in key roles. The film is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.