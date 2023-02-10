When the teaser of Om Raut’s Adipurush was released in October last year, it received criticism for its VFX and visuals. The backlash was so intense that the makers decided to rework the graphics and push the release date from January to June. Months after, Kriti Sanon has now opened up about the backlash that the Adipurush teaser received. She stated that reactions to a teaser should not be used to cast doubt on an entire film that was created with a pure heart and a grand vision.

During an interview with Indian Express, the actress was asked if the reactions to the teaser threw her off, to which she responded by saying, “Obviously it did a little bit because it wasn’t expected. But I think the makers took it in the spirit, where I think any sort of feedback that’s coming from people should be heard. You just listen to and see how much of it is true and sort of make those corrections if needed."

The actress went on to say that the Adipurush team has taken the negative feedback in stride. She stated that the team’s intentions were very pure, and they are extremely proud of the film. Despite the negative reactions, she remains optimistic about Adipurush, stating that she is familiar with the film’s content and that director Om Raut has brought it to life on screen.

“The reaction that came that time, was not expected. We didn’t expect it. Having said that, I still have a very positive feeling towards the film. Because I know what the content is, and I know how Om has made it. I know the scenes, the dialogues," she said and further added, “Right now, you have not even heard one proper dialogue. There is a lot! Just let it unfold and then you will see the magic."

The film, which stars Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, and Kriti in lead roles, is said to be based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana. Saif’s character is loosely based on Raavan from the epic, while Prabhas will play Raghava and Kriti will play Janaki, both of whom are based on Lord Ram and Sita, respectively. The film will be released on June 16, 2023.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will soon be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s directorial film Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan, Paresh Rawal, Sunny Hinduja, Manisha Koirala, and Ali Asgar. The movie is an official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Telugu dramedy Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on February 17, 2023.

