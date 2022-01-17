Kriti Sanon Opens Up on Body Shaming, Says Was Asked to Overline Lips

With five films set for release, 2022 is going to be a jam-packed year for Kriti Sanon. The 31-year-old star, who garnered positive feedback for her portrayal in the movie Mimi, lately opened up about the negativity she has got over her appearance. In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Kriti revealed that many people have criticised her for her "gummy smile" and "flared nostrils."

Citing one occurrence during which the actress was advised to draw her "waist a bit more in”, Kriti said she has been subjected to body shaming. In response to the criticism, the actress stated that she will not modify her physical traits and that she is "not a plastic doll."

Kriti went on to say that many people would notice her grin inadvertently. As per the 31-year-old star, the prevalence of social media and face-altering apps and filters has increased the need to seem flawless. Furthermore, she was even advised to overline her lips to get them to seem fuller. Kriti revealed that although having attempted it once, she did not like how they looked.

Kriti added that one should not take every tiny criticism seriously and that she sees no reason to change anything about herself. Kriti said in the same interview that she was previously encouraged to take minor parts in movies because she "couldn't get anything better." She also noted how she had been previously replaced in major film productions by star kids. “Yes, there were many times when I gave auditions for a film where they were looking for a newcomer and they ended up going with a star kid,” Kriti stated.

Coming back to her jam-packed year, Kriti has some exciting projects under her sleeves such as Ganpath with her Hindi debut co-star Tiger Shroff, Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Her other projects include Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar as well as Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada.

