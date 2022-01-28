Kriti Sanon Plays With Her Dogs Disco And Phoebe in The Most Adorable Video on Internet; Watch

Kriti Sanon can be dubbed one of the best pet parents in Bollywood. The actress has manifested her love for her adorable dogs in a new Instagram Reel. Dressed in a tan brown athleisure co-ord set, Kriti looks absolutely stunning. She tied her hair in a high ponytail and wore black slides. What is special about her outfit today is that she and her pet doggo, Phoebe, are twinning! As a pet parent, she is beyond excited and the video speaks volumes of the same. The clip opens to a terrace garden where Kriti and her pooches are engaged in playtime. At one point in the video, she sits with Phoebe on her lap and shows how the doggo is camouflaged in her outfit. In addition to Phoebe, Kriti’s second dog, Disco also looks in high spirits while chasing the ball together.

Kriti also used the opportunity to hop on an ongoing trend on the photo-sharing platform. She used the beautiful ballad, Hututu from her film Mimi for the backdrop music of the video. In the caption, Kriti wrote, “Because Phoebe and I were twinning yet again, and the song is trending- why not!" followed by hashtag #Hututu

Did you know that Phoebe celebrated her birthday a few days ago. On January 10, Kriti posted a cute clip of her “munchkin." She wrote, “My li’l bundle of joy. Her attitude doesn’t match her size and that’s why I love her even more! Happiest Birthday my li’l one."

Kriti simply adores her beloved four-legged companions. “Happiness is a pretty simple word, you just need to know where to derive it from," she captioned a sun-kissed picture with her “sunshines." This is how happy she looks in their company:

After Hum Do Hamare Do, Kriti has several interesting films lined up. She has Bhediya, Bachchan Pandey, Ganapath, and Adipurush coming up.

