Kriti Sanon Prepared to Play a Film Director in Bachchhan Paandey 'By Observing and Understanding'

Kriti Sanon is all set to deliver a full on masala entertainer alongside Akshay Kumar in her next film, Bachchhan Paandey. The actress plays the role of a documentary filmmaker Myra Devekar in the actioner. She spoke about how she prepped for her role of a director in the film.

Kriti shared, “As an actor, once you have gone through a certain number of films, you soak in more than you think, just by observing and looking around, you start understanding how the directors make their vision come alive, their process and mannerisms. And I have seen so many talented directors at work, it feels like it was sort of easier for me to pick from them."

The Mimi star adds, “A director’s in control of everything on the set as he/she is the captain of the ship. So my main pick point on Myra was that this girl is very much in control and she is stuck in a place where situations get out of control."

Advertisement

The latest song from Bachchhan Paandey, Meri Jaan Meri Jaan, has left fans raving about the sizzling chemistry between Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar. The actress has multiple big releases in the year alongwith a range of leading superstars as she matches the charisma of all with ease. Besides Bachchhan Paandey, Kriti has a massive set of films lined up including, ‘Adipurush’, ‘Shehzada’, ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Ganapath’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.