Kriti Sanon Reacts As Fan Clicks Multiple Selfies With Shehzada Actress, Asks 'Arey Kitna Photo Logey?'

Amid her busy schedule, Kriti Sanon took some time out to indulge in a self-pampering session. The actress was recently spotted outside a salon in Mumbai’s Khar area, dressed casually in denim shorts, a pastel blue slip top, and a pink cardigan with white sneakers. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as paps saw Kriti Sanon outside the salon. Meanwhile, a fan also grabbed the opportunity and kept clicking multiple photos with her. She looked visibly flustered as she asked, “Aree kitna photo logey?”

A video of the same is now doing the rounds on the internet. As soon as fans saw the clip, they went on to call the actress ‘sweet’. There were fans who even tagged Kriti Sanon and called her down-to-earth. One of them wrote, “I really like her”, while another one said, “No attitude”. One more commented, “She is so sweet and down to earth”. An individual wrote, “Bechari aur kitna degi photo yaar (How long will she pose for the photos)?”

Check out the video here-

Kriti Sanon is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. The actress marked her debut in Bollywood in 2014 along with Tiger Shroff with Sabbir Khan's Heropanti. She has been a part of movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dilwale and Bachchhan Paandey. The actress bagged the award for 'Best Actress in a Leading Role’ for her powerful role in Mimi. She has amassed quite a massive fan following by showcasing her acting chops in versatile projects. She was last seen in Amar Kaushik's Bhediya along with Varun Dhawan.

Kriti Sanon is busy promoting the release of her highly-anticipated movie, Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. Fans are eager to see their favourite jodi on the silver screen again after their hit movie Luka Chuppi. Shehzada is going to hit the cinemas on February 17, 2023. The movie is helmed by Rohit Dhawan and was previously scheduled for a release on February 10, but the dates were finally pushed to February 17. The movie will also star Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar in important roles.

She also has other work in the pipeline. Kriti Sanon will star in the mythological drama Adipurush with Prabhas, The Crew along with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu, and Vikas Bahl's Ganapath where she will reunite with Tiger Shroff.

