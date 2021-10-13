Kriti Sanon Ready to Move Into New Mumbai Home on Diwali

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is winning applauds for her performances in films of various genres for the past seven years. Kriti, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 movie Heropanti, hails from Delhi. However, for the past seven years, she has made Mumbai her home. The 31-year-old actress felt welcomed in Mumbai which got her work and offered career success. She gets “homely vibes" in Mumbai and now, the ‘Mimi’ actress will reportedly shift into her new abode in the city of dreams before Diwali.

Kriti, who is promoting her upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do, in an interview with Bombay Times said, “Hopefully, I might be moving into a new house soon. The work is on and if all falls into place, then right before Diwali I will be shifting there."

The Luka Chuppi actress is enjoying to the fullest during the festive season. She informed that every year, she looks forward to Diwali. This year, Diwalion November 4 will be more exciting for her as she could celebrate the festival of lights in her new home.

Kriti also talked about how she used to celebrate Navratri in her hometown in Delhi. She said that she and her friends used to visit melas at different areas in the national capital. She added about playing dandiya in traditional clothes enjoy the scrumptious food.

The Raabta actress also informed that her family used to do vrats (fasting) during Navratri, either on the first day or the last day of the festival.

Meanwhile, Kriti recently shared the poster of her new film Shehzada. The film starring her with Kartik Aaryan will arrive in cinemas on November 4, 2022.

Currently, Kriti is promoting her upcoming comedy-drama film Hum Do Hamare Do which will be streaming from October 29 on Disney+Hotstar. It is directed by Abhishek Jain and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

