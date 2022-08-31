Kriti Sanon Reveals Her Mother Didn’t Allow Her To Do Karan Johar’s Lust Stories: 'She Was Not Comfortable'

Kriti Sanon has come a long way in Bollywood. From making her debut alongside Tiger Shroff in the 2014 movie Heropanti to now gearing up for Shehzada, the actress has given several top-notch performances. Kriti will also be reuniting with her Heropanti co-star Tiger in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan.

As reported by Indian Express, during the episode, Kriti revealed why she said no to Kran Johar’s Lust Stories and shared that her mother was not very comfortable with the film’s script. “My mom said no to your (Karan Johar) role because she was not comfortable with the nature of the script, given the focus of it was only on sensual scenes. That is why she said better not to do it," she said.

For the unversed, Lust Stories revolved around embracing female sexuality. After Kriti rejected the film, it starred Kiara Advani.

Last week, when Kiara appeared on Koffee With Karan along with Shahid Kapoor, Karan had revealed how he first offered Lust Stories to Kriti Sanon but she refused to do it. “I had offered it to Kriti Sanon and she said that her mom didn’t allow her. So, I thought now everybody’s moms would stand in a line, not allowing their daughters. I’m like, ‘It’s actually a very empowering story’. It’s about a woman’s right to pleasure," Karan had said.

“I met Kiara at Manish Malhotra’s house. I knew her of course. I knew her as Alia Advani. In fact, her name was fed as Alia Advani on my phone till very recently. I asked her, ‘Can you come tomorrow and meet me? It’s for a short film.’ She came and heard it but I think she was a little zoned out." Karan said that when Kiara learned that he was directing the short film, she immediately said yes," he added.

