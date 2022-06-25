Kriti Sanon Reveals the Exercises She Hates in Her Latest Workout Video, Watch

B-Town diva Kriti Sanon has an active presence on social media. She often inspires fans to kick off their laziness and hit the gym with her fitness regime. Interestingly, Kriti shared her weight loss journey on social media after she gained almost 15 kg for her role in Mimi. On Saturday, Kriti shared a workout video on her Instagram handle and revealed the exercises she hates the most.

In the video, the Hum Do Humare Do actress listed four exercises which she finds difficult to perform but does them anyway. She mentioned Australian Pulls, Barbell Back Squats, jogging and Hanging Knee Trucks in her post. “Workouts I hate. But I still do them because you can never evolve in your comfort zone," she wrote along with the short clip.

Take a look at the video:

As soon as she posted the video, fans flooded the comments section with red heart emoticons. Her gym trainer Karan Sawhney also commented on the post and wrote, “Caption" with a fire emoji.

Previously, Kriti has mentioned five workout exercises that she loves to do. In the video, she was seen sweating hard at the gym. Some of the exercises that she loves are straight arm pullovers, Halo Swings and Russian Twists. The caption of the video read, “Exercises I love! (Maybe because I do them well) What’s your favourite exercise? P.S. posting the ones I Hate soon! Any guesses?"

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kriti was last in Bachchhan Paandey alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. She now has a list of projects lined up including Ganapath, Bhediya, and Adipurush. She will also be reuniting with her Luka Chupi co-star Kartik Aaryan for Shehzada. As per recent reports she has also been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next directorial, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

