Kriti Sanon Rocks The Beautiful Golden Saree Like No Other Diva Can

Bollywood Diva Kriti Sanon looks radiant both on and off the screen. The actress carries herself brilliantly. She recently shared some pictures in a golden saree, and needless to say, she aced it like no other person. Fans quickly reacted with red heart emojis, praising her for her look and beauty.

Kriti Sanon’s active presence on social media is all about inspiring her fans to kick laziness and hit the gym. She often shares her fitness regimen. She recently made headlines when she shared her weight loss journey on social media after she gained 15 kg for her role in Mimi.

The actress shared a workout video on her Instagram handle and revealed the exercise she hated the most. She said that she found it difficult to perform four exercises but didn’t give up on them. The exercises she mentioned were Australian Pulls, Barbell Back Squats, jogging and Hanging Knee Trucks. She wrote in the post, “Workouts I hate. But I still do them because you can never evolve in your comfort zone."

Her post soon received love from fans in the form of red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Previously Kriti mentioned 5 workout exercises she loves to do. In the video, she can be seen sweating hard at the gym. She mentioned some of the exercises like straight arm pullovers, Halo Swings and Russian Twists. The caption of the video read, “Exercises I love! (Maybe because I do them well) What’s your favourite exercise? P.S. Post the ones I Hate soon! Any guesses?."

