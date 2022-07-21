Kriti Sanon Set to Join Shahid Kapoor in Dinesh Vijan's Unique Love Story; Deets Inside

Kriti Sanon is all set to join Shahid Kapoor and Dinesh Vijan for the first time to work on a unique love story. Expected to hit the silver screen by the end of 2022, a source close to the development has disclosed that the Mimi actress has been finalised to play the female lead.

A source to Pinkvilla confined the same saying, “It’s a unique love story that called for a fresh casting, and that’s when the team unanimously decided on bringing Shahid and Kriti together for the first time. The duo is all excited to commence the journey on this film from October/November this year. Some script reading sessions and workshops will start in September. The talented duo will make for a great on-screen pair."

The movie will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi and multiple European countries over a span of 4 to 5 months. Expected to be the biggest love story that Maddock Films has ever produced, the ambitious project would be helmed by a new director. Previously Kriti has worked with Dinesh Vijan on his six projects namely - Raabta, Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, MiMi, Hum Do Hamare Do and Bhediya.

On the professional front, the Luka Chuppi actress has a number of projects lined up ahead of her. Kriti Sanon made her acting debut in the Telugu psychological thriller 1:Nenokkadine opposite Mahesh Babu in 2014. Later the same year, she made her Bollywood debut with the movie Heropanti. For this film, Sanon won the Filmfare Award For Best Female Debut.

Kriti has a few big budget movies in the pipeline. One of them is Prabhas starrer Adipurush. It’s an upcoming mythological film based on the epic Ramayana directed by Om Raut. She is also acting in Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff. She is also working in Bhediya with Varun Dhawan.

Additionally, Kriti Sanon has also been roped in for Anurag Kashyap’s official adaptation of Quentin Tarantino’s cult film Kill Bill. Although the actress has clarified that it is a different film altogether, an official clarification from the makers has yet to be made.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor who was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey currently has two projects under his kitty. One beinf Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial action thriller and the other is Raj & DK’s Farzi.

