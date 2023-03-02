Kriti Sanon has a knack to leave an impression on her fans, whether through her films, sartorial choices, social media posts or gym sessions. While she tries to keep her fans engaged on a day to day basis, her latest post doesn’t come as a surprise. The Mimi actress tried her hand at scribbling something inspirational for her admirers. And she embellished that with a stunning video montage from her rooftop.

On Thursday, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle to share the video that showed sun-kissed glimpses of the Shehzada actress prancing and running around with her cute Shih Tzu pup, looking down at the looming skyscrapers of Mumbai, close-up shots of her lit up face and much more.

Advertisement

She rocked a white top and blue denim jeans in the short, aesthetic video. Adding her voice-over, Kriti Sanon says, “While you chase one dream after the other in this race called life, where time doesn’t stop. And the heart always wants more. Take a moment to slow down. To breathe. To just soak in the sun and watch it beautifully set. Unplug the noise and just hear the wind. Take a moment to just walk with no purpose. To smile for no reason. And to just look back at how far you’ve come. Take a moment to love, to live and to just be."

Fans bombarded the comment section of the post that was captioned, “#SanonScribbles Take a moment. Just…(heart emoji)". One of them wrote,"Sanon scribbles is the best!" Another one commented, “Saw you in the jeans and top after so long. Ah look at you(with a white heart emoji)". Someone else said, “Wow so deep! Indeed(with a star emoji)". A fan stated, “You’re healing! I am happy for you(with red heart emoji)". Another one commented, “Your words are so magical(with red heart and star emoji)".

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon recently shared the screen space with actor Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada. Helmed by David Dhawan, the film was released on February 17 and also stars Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Manisha Koirala in crucial roles. She will next be seen in Om Raut’s directorial film Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The movie is currently in its post-production stage and is scheduled to release on June 16, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here