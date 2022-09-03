Kriti Sanon Squats to Fulfil Selfie Request of a Fan, Leaves Internet Impressed; Watch

Kriti Sanon is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. A rather new entrant, she recently won a Filmfare Award 2022 for Best Actress on account of her performance in Mimi (2021), where she played a surrogate mother. The 32-year-old actor regularly attends pressers, events, and award functions; and yet manages to slay in style on every single occasion. Recently, she attended Bhool Bhulaiiya producer Murad Khetani’s birthday bash in Mumbai and looked stunning. Kriti, who made a dazzling debut with Heropanti (2014), happily posed for photographers outside an upscale restaurant where the party was being held.

However, people got a glimpse of the actor’s kindness as she obliged for a single photograph with a fan who requested it. Popular celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to share the heartfelt moment. Take a look here.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor then posed beside him to take a selfie of the two of them together–by herself. The fan however seemed to want another picture with his sunglasses on but the actor had to hurry away. The warm moment was captured by several photographers present on-site.

Kriti turned up the heat in a sultry, fitted beige bodycon dress and looked gorgeous. The dress featured full sleeves, a cinched waist, and a short hemline. Apart from Kriti, several celebs such as Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Saiee M Manjrekar and others attended producer Murad Khetani's birthday bash.

On the work front, Kriti is known to choose bold characters and desi Bollywood movies that strike a chord with the masses. She was last seen in Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey this year where she starred alongside Bollywood biggies such as Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Her upcoming films include Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and Ganpath with Tiger Shroff.

