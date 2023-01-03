Kriti Sanon Starts 2023 'On a Fit Note', Urges Fans to Take Care of Their Bodies

Kriti Sanon is one of the fittest actors in the industry. She absolutely loves working out, and her social media updates are proof of that. Kriti is a perfect role model for Gen Z as she maintains her toned physique by engaging in various high-intensity exercises at the gym. Seems like the actress kickstarted her new year “on a fit note." The actress drove away our mid-week blues and dished out major fitness goals today. Her recent workout video made the internet hail her as a “fitness queen."

Kriti Sanon is a fitness enthusiast and she swears by her workout routines. Her dedication serves as a motivating factor for her Instagram family as well. She uploaded a short workout video of herself on Instagram with the caption, “Start 2023 on a fit note! Get fitter, challenge yourself, and take care of your body."

The video features Kriti Sanon working out at the gym along with her fitness trainer to supervise the exercises. She is dressed in monochromatic workout clothes with a black sports bra and matching tights, and white shoes. She can be seen engaging in a low-impact routine that involves battle rope workouts. She synced her timing with her trainer and moved the rope vigorously with one hand to give her arm muscles a proper workout.

As soon as she posted the video, the comment section was filled with praises for the celebrity and fans lauded her for being a fitness enthusiast. One user wrote, “Dayum”, while another wrote, “What a start of the year!” A fan wrote, “2023 is yours conquer it, my girl”. Another user praised her and wrote, “You are a fitness queen."

Take a look at her video here:

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen with Varun Dhawan in the horror comedy film- Bhediya, by Amar Kaushik. Currently, she is gearing up for the release of Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada, opposite Kartik Aaryan. She will star alongside Prabhas in the mythological drama by Om Raut titled Adipurush and has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff in her kitty.

