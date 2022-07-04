Kriti Sanon Talks About Her Chemistry With Shehzada Co-Star Kartik Aaryan, Says Working With Him Is Fun

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan are good friends and there is no doubt about it. The two actors who were seen together in Luka Chuppi (2019) will be reuniting again for Shehzada. In a recent interview, Kriti Sanon talked about working with Kartik Aaryan and shared that they have ‘great chemistry’. The actress also shared it is always fun to work with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor.

“So it’s nice to reunite after Luka Chuppi and this time with Rohit who you know has got this young energy and he is a lot of fun on set always," Kriti told E-Times as cited by Pinkvilla.

Earlier this year, the dating reports of Kriti and Kartik also made headlines. It all started after the two stars were spotted at the airport when they returned from Mauritius after wrapping up a scheduled shoot of Shehzada. However, later, Kriti talked about the same in an interview with Hindustan Times and told the news portal that such ‘petty things’ do not bother her. “It is (the result of) people’s need for information. I don’t know if social media is a great thing to happen to us or a bad thing that happened to us. I have mixed feelings when it comes to that," she had said. “If you ask me about these petty things, they don’t bother me at all. It just makes you feel like ‘I wish my life was as interesting as it sounded it to be," Kriti had added.

For the unversed, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan are reuniting after three years for Shehzada. The shooting of the film is reportedly over. The movie is helmed by Rohit Dhawan and also stars Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee in key roles. Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

