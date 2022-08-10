Kriti Sanon Talks About Tackling Box Office Failures: ‘I Sulk, I Cry, I Do All That Normal Human Beings Do'

Actress Kriti Sanon opened up about dealing with failures a few months after her last film Bachchan Pandey. The film, which starred Akshay Kumar in the titular role, was released earlier this year but did not meet the box office expectations. The film also took a hit due to the success of The Kashmir Files.

Speaking about the film’s box office failure, Kriti took an entertainment portal that like any other person, also sulks and cries but she finds ways to move on.

“I sulk, I cry, I do all of that the normal human beings do. You might see a strong woman on the outside, on-screen and in interviews. But I feel it’s important to face your emotions. You can’t just brush them under the carpet, because it doesn’t work like that. We’re not made like that," she told Bollywood Hungama.

Kriti added, “If I’m sulking for a few days, I would sulk, if I feel like crying and I’m low, I would not want to talk to anyone, then, I would not want to talk to anyone. Or, I might be on a phone call with a friend and I might rant what I’m feeling. But I think I do realize that everything you like goes on and you have to move on. I may be defensive about certain films because I’m so close to them. But I have to move on, I have to accept what has happened, this is what the destiny was. And there is nothing more you can do as an actor beyond a point. You take the experience, whatever you learn from it and you accept what has happened and move on to the next. There will be always a next hopefully."

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is all set to join Shahid Kapoor and Dinesh Vijan for the first time to work on a unique love story. Expected to hit the silver screen by the end of 2022, a source close to the development has disclosed that the Mimi actress has been finalized to play the female lead.

