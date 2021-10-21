Kriti Sanon to Rent a House Owned by Amitabh Bachchan, Details Inside

Kriti Sanon, after delivering a hit film Mimi is gearing up for her next Hum Do Hamare Do. Amid this, she also has some development on her personal life front. The actress will be soon moving into her new rented apartment in Andheri and as per a report in Pinkvilla, the house is rented by none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

“It’s a duplex apartment in Andheri, which belongs to Mr Bachchan, and Kriti has taken it on rent for now. She really liked the house, and will be moving in soon," a source informed the portal. Reportedly, Kriti has been house hunting for a while.

Advertisement

The actress recently appeared in Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 hosted by Big B. The episode featuring Kriti and her co-star from the movie Rajkumar Rao is yet to air, but Bachchan made sure to share a glimpse from the upcoming episode on his Instagram handle.

Also Read: KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan is Reminded of ‘College and Calcutta Days’ as He Dances With Kriti Sanon

The actor posted a collage of two pictures on Instagram, on Tuesday, where he was captured dancing with Sanon. The 31-year-old actress was seen dressed in a red outfit as she smiled and danced with Bachchan, who wore his typical KBC quiz master outfit. Captioning the post, Bachchan wrote in the caption how dancing with Sanon was a trip to the good old days. The caption read, “Ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red, Kriti Sanon. Aah.. brought back those College and Calcutta days."

Prior to this, the megastar had commented on Kriti Sanon’s social media post, creating a stir on social media. The actress had posted gorgeous pictures of herself in a powdered pink and tale green revealing outfit featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Sharing the photos, Kriti wrote, “Salsa anyone?"

What caught netizens’ attention was Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s comment on the photo. Big B was clearly mesmerised by Kriti’s look as he commented “Wow" alongside a red heart emoji on her picture. Big B’s comment garnered more than nine thousand likes. In her response, Kriti simply dropped a folded hand emoji and a pink sparkling heart.

Apart from Hum Do Hamara Do, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Bhediya, Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey and Ganapath.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.