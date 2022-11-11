Kriti Sanon Turns 'Neon Baby' in Mini Cut-Out Dress For Bhediya Promotions

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, who will next be seen in Bhediya, are promoting their film, but with style. The actress who has proven her acting prowess with the heart-touching movie Mimi has been receiving much-deserved fame. If Kriti has grabbed all the points for her stunning performances, she has achieved a bonus with her on-fleek glam game. Recently, during one of her promotional sprees, Kriti has turned heads again with her chic fashion diaries.

The actress has shown her love for spunky and “neon" outfits as she dropped a streak of pictures on Instagram, looking like a million bucks. “N.E.O.N." Kriti captioned her post.

Kriti has chosen her attire for the day from the shelves of the celebrity clothing brand David Koma. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous as she slipped into the mini cut-out, one-sleeved neon dress having two risque cut-outs on her torso and one on her shoulder. Only Kriti could have flaunted her perfect curves and toned legs in this figure-hugging ribbed dress.

The 32-year-old clubbed her punk-chic look with a pair of sleek, thigh-high black leather boots, striking a bunch of appealing poses for her clicks. In terms of makeup, the actress kept it simple yet glam with an on-point winged liner, blush-smeared cheeks, and subtle mauve lipstick. Dazzling in the silver-hued backdrop, Kriti was a sight to behold. She rounded off her sizzling avatar with a side-parted bun, leaving a few locks open.

Kriti’s funky outfit for Bhediya promotions has won the hearts of her fans, who can’t seem to get over her neon mini dress. “Neon colour never looked this hot before" gushed one user. “Neon Babyyyy" remarked another excited user. “You are Slaying in this Outfit," lavished the third admirer. Others added a string of heart and fire emojis to Kriti’s post.

Earlier, Kriti made all the headlines after she embarked on a dancing spree on the Thumkeshwari song with her Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan on the rooftop of Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy movie hall. However, fans were not quite impressed with either of the two actors’ moves and trolled them for doing absolutely anything for the sake of promotions.

Talking about Bhediya, the film directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan is touted to be a horror-comedy. It is the third instalment in the field of the horror-comedy genre, the first two being Stree, starring Shraddha Kapoor, and the other Roohi, featuring Janhvi Kapoor. Bhediya, also starring Varun Dhawan, is slated to hit the theatres on November 25.

Besides Bhediya, Kriti is also pumped up for the release of director Om Raut’s Adipurush, cast opposite Telugu superstar Prabhas.

