Kriti Sanon Welcomes New Year On ‘Sunny Note’, Reveals Having ‘Good Feeling’ About 2023

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon seems to have welcomed the new year in high spirits. Just like other B-town celebrities, who either hosted intimate gatherings or attended lavish parties to ring in 2023, Kriti also had a special new year’s plan. The 32-year-old jetted off to an undisclosed location to enter 2023 with a bang. Shelling out major vacay goals, the Mimi actress recently dropped a bunch of serene holiday pictures on Instagram.

Along with posting the sunny snaps, Kriti also penned a sweet caption that perfectly captured her emotions for the new year. The caption read, “My happy place! Starting 2023 on a beachy sunny note! Warmth of the sun, salty tresses, and gratitude in my heart! 2023 - I have a good feeling about you."

The string of sun-kissed pictures captured Kriti Sanon in different moods. The actress slipped into a floral, halter-neck swimsuit that she clubbed with a pair of distressed white shorts. She sported just the perfect accessories to amp up her easy-breezy look, which included a tiered chained neckpiece with her initial ‘K’ inscribed on it.

The Bollywood diva opted for dewy, natural makeup with a rosy hue to her cheeks, adding a dash of glossy pink lipstick. Kriti basked in the sun in joy as she smiled ear-to-ear while posing for selfies. The Heropanti actress rounded off her look with a white beach hat, carrying a jute tote bag. She left her brunette tresses open for the clicks.

As soon as her pictures surfaced on social media, fans were quick to flood the comments section of her post with their reactions. While one user gushed, “You light up the room when you smile," another lavished, “Glowing Sanon." Referring to Akshay Kumar’s iconic dialogue from the film Awara Paagal Deewana, a third admirer wrote, “When I see you I remember a line by Akshay Kumar:- kon hai re ye garam ketli shimla mirchi."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy film Bhediya, opposite Varun Dhawan. The actress has a couple of projects in her kitty. Her next film will be director Om Raut’s mythological drama Adipurush, alongside Prabhas. She also teamed up with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff for Ganapath.

