Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon Clicked With Rumoured Boyfriend Stebin Ben at Mumbai Restaurant, Watch

Actress Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben may be the new couple in B-town. The duo was spotted by the paparazzi on Monday as they stepped out of a restaurant after a dinner date. Sister of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, Nupur was dressed in a black and white midi dress. The 26-year-old kept her hair open and wore a brown sling bag. The Ek Tu Hi Toh Hai singer was spotted in a Nirvana smiley button-down shirt along with a pair of black pants. The duo posed for the paparazzi.

Although the couple have not confirmed rumours about their relationship, Nupur has shared pictures with Stebin on Instagram. A post shared on June 23, shows Nupur and Stebin in vibrant clothes. The actress wore an off-white Bohemian print dress as she posed with the singer who wore a bright red and pink button-down shirt and a pair of white pants. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Nupur wrote in the caption, “Shaam gulabi. Seher gulabi.”

In another Instagram post from April, Stebin shared a picture with Nupur from a concert. Nupur wore an off-shoulder pink top with a pair of jeans, while Stebin wore a Louis Vuitton sweatshirt along with a pair of white pants.

Stebin started his professional career in the music industry in 2015 by singing covers of popular tracks for music labels Venus Music and T-Series. The singer made his debut in playback singing with the 2017 Hindi web series, Class of 2017 and lent his voice for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, which aired on Channel V. Stebin made his film debut in playback singing with the song Humein Bharat Kehte Hain in the film Hotel Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Nupur will be marking her acting debut in Hindi cinema with Noorani Chehra opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

