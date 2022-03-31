Kriti Sanon’s Sister Nupur Sanon Roped in for Ravi Teja's First Pan India Film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has been making the waves in Bollywood ever since she was starred in the Filhaal video along with Akshay Kumar. The budding actress who wrapped the shooting for her debut film Noorani Chehra opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui, just landed a pan-India project along with South Superstar Ravi Teja titled ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao.’ The movie is being produced by Abhishek Agarwal who has also financed The Kashmir Files.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced Nupur’s first pan-India project. He also shared that the shooting for the project will be launched in Hyderabad on April 2, 2022.

“RAVI TEJA’S FIRST PAN-INDIA FILM: NUPUR SANON SIGNED… #NupurSanon has been signed for #RaviTeja’s first PAN-#India film #TigerNageswaraRao… Directed by #Vamsee… #AbhishekAgarwal - who produced #TheKashmirFiles - is the producer… Launching on 2 April 2022 in #Hyderabad," tweeted Taran.

Expressing her excitement for being a part of the project, Nupur shared a post on her Instagram wall. “Thrilled to announce that I will be joining @raviteja_2628 sir for the Massive Hunt in #TigerNageswaraRao 🔥."

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, scores of social media followers chimed into the comments section as they congratulated Nupur. While one fan wrote, So so proud of u😍," another said, “Congratulations❤️😍." Many others dropped heaty and fire emoticons.

Earlier in the day, Nupur Sanon announced a wrap on her film ‘Noorani Chehra’. The actress took to Instagram and penned a long note also featured a special message for her first director Navaniat Singh. “Thank you to my director Navaniat Singh sir who guided me all along and yet allowed me to have my own vision of the character. So lucky to have had you as my director and friend. She has also thanked the producers “for believing in me and my potential…I hope I didn’t let you guys down."

Sonnalli Seygall who is also part of the film was among the first to drop a comment under the photo. “Pretty girl. Wishing you so much love and success," wrote the actress. Pulkit Samrat also gave a shout out and wrote, “Woot…Woot." Actor Anuj Singh Duhan left a “mubaarakaaannn" note under the picture.

Touted as a romantic comedy- Noorani Chehra, is bankrolled by Neeta Shah, Aarushi Malhotra, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Nandini Sharma, and Bharatkumar Shah. The plot revolves around Noor and Hiba, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon, respectively.

