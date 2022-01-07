Home » News » Movies » KRK Asks Allu Arjun For Hindi Link to Puspha: The Rise; Fans Take Him To Task

Allu Arjun’s fans, not happy with KRK’s tweet, trolled him and even called him a begger.
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 released on December 7.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: January 07, 2022, 17:56 IST

Actor cum self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan, known for his digs at Bollywood celebrities, has been once again slammed by netizens. On Twitter, KRK, desperate to watch Pushpa: The Rise, urged Tollywood star Allu Arjun to ask his team to send him the Hindi link of his latest release on WhatsApp.

“Dear @alluarjun can you ask your team to send me a Hindi film link on my WhatsApp. I really want to watch and review it," the Tweet read.

Allu Arjun’s fans, not happy with KRK’s tweet, trolled him and even called him a begger. Soon after his tweet, the actor was slammed by not just people from South India but from North India too.

Some users stated that why would one need a review of Pushpa when the film has already become a super hit. Meanwhile, some gave links to Book My Show.

One user wrote, “Dude… if u want to review southern movies, you should have a basic qualification to understand their culture and movie-making process. first, try to understand their culture, then only u can do the review."

KRK, before this, taking a dig at B’wood actors said, “South Dub film #Pushpa has done Rs.60 Cr+ business in Hindi belt and it is a Blockbuster! @alluarjun has become a superstar in Hindi also. It’s a huge insult of so-called Bollywood superstars when their films are doing ₹15-25Cr lifetime business only."

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise Part 1, released on December 7 has completed its one-month theatrical run today. The film, directed by Sukumar, has taken the box office by storm.

first published: January 07, 2022, 16:46 IST