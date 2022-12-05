KRK Claims Karan Johar Attempted Suicide After Brahmastra Incurred 'Huge Loss'

Kamaal R Khan, who is popularly known as KRK, often makes headlines with his controversial tweets and film reviews. The former actor recently claimed to have given up film reviewing after getting arrested for his derogatory remarks against Akshay Kumar and director Ram Gopal Verma. However, there is no stopping KRK from speaking his mind. The Deshdrohi actor has once again slammed Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar, alleging that KJo had tried to commit suicide after incurring a huge loss with Brahmastra.

KRK, in a tweet shared on December 2, claimed that Karan Johar attempted suicide after Brahmastra’s failure at the box office and that Mukesh Ambani had to grant him a loan worth Rs 300 crores for it. “According to sources, Sometimes ago, Karan Johar made a drama at his home for suicide coz of the huge loss of Brahmastra! Then Mukesh Ambani gave him ₹300Cr loan. Now the question is this, why Karan doesn’t tell the world clearly that he has become bankrupt coz of the disaster Brahmastra?" tweeted the self-proclaimed film critic.

However, Twitterati came out in full support of Ayan Mukerji’s epic mythological fantasy fiction and slammed KRK for his mindless tweet. “Then how come they are going ahead with the sequel or the second part of Brahmastra If they didn’t benefit from part 1?" asked one user. “Who is that source ?? You’re such a fraud, that it’s hard to believe you," noted another. “Bollywood ke saare faltu news iske pass hi hai….Mukesh Ambani kyun loan dega koi bankrupt ko? Gadha hai kya," criticised a third user.

Earlier, KRK had targeted Karan Johar when the producer deleted his Twitter account. For those unaware, KJo, in a tweet, clarified his reason for taking a break from Twitter. He wrote, “Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!" Following this tweet, KRK tweeted that the 50-year-old inactivated his Twitter handle because of him.

