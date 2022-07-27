KRK Lists Ranbir Kapoor’s 9 Disastrous Films, Blames Alia Bhatt For Failure

It appears that Kamaal R Khan has made it his hobby to criticise one Bollywood actor at a time. He targets a different actor on his Twitter account every day, making outrageous claims about them. After creating huge controversies about Aamir Khan, now he is on to Ranbir. He has called out the Brahmastra actor for his flop films and even dragged Alia Bhatt.

Well, Ranbir Kapoor came back on-screen after 3 years, and fans could not keep calm. His recent film Shamshera hit theaters on July 22. But unfortunately, it seems fans don’t have a similar excitement after watching the film. Along with RK, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The movie is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra. The much-awaited film not only disappointed the fans but critics as well.

Advertisement

KRK criticised Ranbir and called him out for movie failures. He listed nine of RK’s films that didn’t work at the box office. He wrote, “9 big disaster films of Ranbir Kapoor & lifetime business! Saawariya ₹38Cr, Besharam ₹52Cr, Roy ₹38Cr, Bombay Velvet ₹20Cr, Tamasha ₹62Cr Jagga Jasoos ₹50Cr, Anjana Anjani ₹45Cr, Shamshera ₹36Cr and Brahmastra epic disaster loading. This means producers have lost ₹1000Cr!"

This was not it. He went a step further and blamed Alia Bhatt for this. He wrote, “Truth is that Ranbir looks like a sick man coming out of the hospital half-treated. He has no spark left in him after getting married to Alia."

The tweets have received a range of reactions from online users. Many people are criticising KRK for saying these things and for standing up for the excellent movies he mentioned. However, some of the users supported him as well.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here