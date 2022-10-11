KRK Says Karan Johar Has 'Run Away From Twitter Because of Me' After KJo Deletes Account

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan took a jibe at Karan Johar after the filmmaker deleted his Twitter account. For the unversed, KJo recently deleted his Twitter account after tweeting, “Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!" Following this, KRK wrote that the filmmaker left the social media platform because of him.
His tweet read, “Karan Johar has run away from #Twitter because of ME! Like for YES! RT for NO."
Earlier, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri, too, took a dig at Karan Johar. He tweeted, “Quitters never win, Winners never quit," followed by a more elaborate tweet stating, “I believe a genuine person seeking positive energies would leave Social Media completely. Leaving only Twitter because it doesn’t allow hypocrisy or fakeness but staying on Instagram because it gets brands and allows fakeness itself is negative and screwed-up approach to life."
Meanwhile, Karan Johar became a soft target for the trollers ever since the whole nepotism debate had cropped up on his show Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker had also faced the ire of the public at the time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. On the work front, his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will star Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. This will mark his return to direction after the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Talking of KRK, he recently announced that he will not be reviewing films after Vikram Vedha. Taking to Twitter, the self-proclaimed critic revealed his decision. His tweet came weeks after he was arrested and released on bail over sexual harassment charges. “I quit. #VikramVedha is the last film, I will review. Thank you all for trusting my reviews n making me the biggest critic in the history of Bollywood. Thanks to all the Bollywood ppl also for not accepting me as a critic but filing so many cases against me to stop my reviews," KRK tweeted last month.
first published: October 11, 2022, 16:33 IST
last updated: October 11, 2022, 16:33 IST