KRK Tries to Troll Abhishek Bachchan; Pushpa Fame Anasuya Bharadwaj Responds to Journalist Age Shaming Her

Kamal R Khan tried to take a dig at Abhishek Bachchan but the actor did not take it lying down. He had a witty response in store. On Saturday, Junior Bachchan took to Twitter to praise the Malayalam film Vaashi which stars Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh. He wrote, “Another incredible movie coming from Malayalam film industry."

Anasuya Bharadwaj has successfully established herself as a leading actress in Telugu film industry. She is also a popular TV anchor. The actress adds her own charm to Jabardasth Comedy show with exemplary hosting. Anasuya possesses a very happy go lucky demeanour but recently she couldn’t help calling out a journalist who age shamed her. She expressed anger over this journalist in a tweet.

Around five years ago, it was announced that Priyanka Chopra Jonas was developing a sitcom based on the life of Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit-Nene. It was reported that Chopra would also be producing the show for US network ABC. Sri Rao, who has directed Dixit’s upcoming web series The Fame Game and is also the writer for shows like General Hospital: Night Shift, was supposed to pen the pilot and also be the executive producer of the series along with the actor’s husband Sriram Nene.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Disha Parmar recently sparked pregnancy rumours when the actress was spotted wearing an oversized shirt, while exiting a Mumbai restaurant with husband Rahul Vaidya. And as soon as the pictures from the couple’s romantic dinner date emerged on social media, fans started speculating if Disha is pregnant.

Bollywood power couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot today, February 19, in a low-key wedding ceremony in Khandala. Farhan and Shibani will reportedly have a court marriage on February 21, following which they will host a reception for their celebrity friends.

