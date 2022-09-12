KRK Tweets 'I Don’t Need Any Revenge From Anyone' After Getting Bail, See Post

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan made a comeback on Twitter after getting bail recently. Also known as KRK, he was arrested last month for his derogatory remarks against Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Varma. According to police, the remarks made by KRK in 2020 were communal in nature, reported PTI. Hence, he was booked under Sections 153 and 500 of IPC for inciting riots through provocation and defamation.

After his release, he reportedly tweeted that he was back for vengeance but deleted the post soon. He, however, shared another post and said that the media is creating new stories.

His tweet read, “Media is creating new stories. I am back and safe at my home. I don’t need any revenge from anyone. I have forgotten whatever bad thing happened with me. I believe, it was written in my destiny."

Take a look at his post:

Meanwhile, KRK has also been granted bail by a Mumbai court in a 2021 molestation case filed at the Versova police station.

The molestation case was filed at the Versova police station in June 2021 under section 354A (Sexual harassment) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC after receiving a complaint from an actress. The 27-year-old actress alleged that KRK called her to his Versova bungalow on the pretext of offering her a film. In her FIR, she claimed that KRK tried to touch her inappropriately.

Recently, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha came in support of Kamal Rashid Khan. He called KRK a victim of a conspiracy. The veteran actor also appreciated KRK by stating that his asset is his confidence as he speaks without fear.

