KRK’s Recent Tweet Hints At A Plunge Into Politics

Actor and self-proclaimed movie critic Kamaal R Khan, known better as KRK, is known for attracting controversies. From scathing reviews to crude remarks against celebrities, he never minces back his words. However, KRK recently faced some issues way serious than just online trolling. His past controversial tweets in 2020 led to him being arrested by the Mumbai Police. KRK spent some time in jail before being released last week. KRK has mostly kept to himself after his release and had not tweeted anything against any film or any actor. Most thought that his stint in jail had caused him to mellow down but he has just made a big revelation in a latest tweet.

If his tweet is to be believed, KRK may be eyeing a political career. He made a tweet, revealing his plans to join a political party, but even this was not without his usual style of taking a dig at both the professions. “I am considering to join a political party soon. Kyunki desh mein surakshit rehne ke liye neta hona zaruri hai, abhineta nahi! (In this country you need to be a politician to remain safe, not an actor)," his tweet read.

KRK has not revealed the name of any political party, nor given out any other details. It is not known whether he was being serious or simply being sarcastic. Whichever of the two it may be, it surely gave the internet its daily dose of humor. Twitter users just found a new reason to troll him and here is how they reacted.

KRK acted as the lead in a film called Deshdrohi which was critically panned. He also appeared in a supporting role in Ek Villain.

