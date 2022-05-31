KRK's Shocking Prediction About Kartik Aaryan And Akshay Kumar's Career Is Viral

Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R.Khan (KRK) is often in the headlines for his controversial takes and tweets. He expresses his opinion on everything — from Bollywood to politics.

This time around, KRK has made a big prediction. The two actors he tweeted about are Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar. With more than 1,200 likes, the tweet has gone viral and people can’t stop discussing it.

In the tweet, KRK said that Kartik Aryan will be a part of Housefull 5. At the same time, he also talked about the end of Akshay Kumar’s career. KRK wrote in his tweet, “I do confirm here that Kartik Aaryan is going to do Housefull 5 which is the franchise of Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar’s end starts from here. Akki Bhai aap bahut Achche Aadmi thai. Uparwala Apko Khush Rakkhe. See you in Canada Bhai." The last two lines mean, “Brother Akki you are a great man. May God give you happiness. See you in Canada brother."

While Kartik Aryan fans are happy with KRK’s tweet, Akshay Kumar fans have started trolling him. People in the comments were furious. One of the users wrote, “Bhool Bulaiya 2 is earning so much money because of Akshay Kumar’s part one, people are going to watch it because Akshay Kumar was in part 1".

Meanwhile, Kartik Aryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged as a hit at the box office. People have liked the film and Kartik Aryan is also being praised for his role. The film is earning well even in the second week of its release.

