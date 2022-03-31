Krushna Abhishek Aka Sapna Finally Meets Her 'Chaawa' Mukesh on Kapil Sharma Show; Watch ROFL Video

The Kapil Sharma Show is set to welcome veteran actors like Mukesh Rishi, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Yashpal Sharma, and Abhimanyu Singh on its sets over the weekend. The makers have dropped a hilarious promo where Kapil Sharma welcomes the dreadful villains of the Hindi film industry on the TKSS stage.

Soon, Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna makes a grand entry in a ‘doli’ (palanquin) as a bride on stage. Sapna jokingly says that she has finally found her ‘chaawa’ (boyfriend) from Nalasopara in Mukesh. She then goes to Mukesh Rishi and the duo dances together. In the same promo, Kapil also pulls Abhimanyu’s leg and leaves everyone in splits.

Advertisement

Krushna Abhishek is an extremely important member of The Kapil Sharma Show. But there was a time when the two had a lot of bad blood between them. In an interview with The Indian Express, Krishna Abhishek had jokingly said, “God has changed everything between us now. Yes, it is indeed true that we have always had professional competition, but we never had personal issues. According to me, Kapil is very talented and he made it in the industry without any kind of connection or backing. I salute his spirit."

Krushna further added, “This is because we have been working together for years. Earlier, Kapil used to perform stand-up comedy, but now he also conducts interviews with celebrities. When I started working with him on the show, I got to know him quite well. He is a wonderful person".

Krushna maintained that their rivalry never affected the bond they had. Recalling the support offered by Kapil during tough times, he said, “I remember that Kapil Sharma was the first person to call me when my dad passed away. We both always stood by each other and also respected each other a lot. I think we have a very strong bond. It is going to be almost four years of us working together on his show and it is only going to get stronger."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.