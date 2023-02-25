Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah Share a Kiss On Lips At Bigg Boss 16 Party; Watch

On Friday night, Krushna Abhishek attended Bigg Boss 16 success party in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his actress-wife Kashmera Shah. While several contestants of Salman Khan’s reality show attended the bash, what caught everyone’s attention were Krushna and Kashmera.

In a video that surfaced online, Kashmera Shah was seen posing boldly in front of the paparazzi. She also grabbed her husband Krushna and shared a kiss on lips with him. The couple did not shy away from sharing their PDA moment in front of paps and kissed thrice. The two were also seen Twinning in black. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Besides Krushna and Kashmera, Bigg Boss 16’s success party was attedned by several contestants of the show including Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sreejita De, MC Stan Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary among others. While Nimrit was snapped sporting a gorgeous blue outfit, Priyanka also posed for the paparazzi in her glittery grey attire.

Talking about Krushna and Kashmera, are married for 10 years now. In July last year, Krushna took to social media and shared a heartwarming note on their wedding anniversary. “Happy anniversary @kashmera1 love u loads 💓 this is where we met guys 2006 shooting this film #pappu paas ho gaya film toh chali nahi but pappu pass ho gaya apne patane ke exam mein 😜 aur yeh affair shuru hua @apnabhidu dada ke saamne love u lots kash u hv been my support and strength 💪 always 💖 God bless," he had written.

Kashmera had also written, “I had made a mental note to myself 16 years ago when I met you that I was going to make you proud. Hope I succeeded in that. Love you now and forever my Cud…Happy Anniversary to us @krushna30 and I have added the music of our first song together shot ever from our first film #aurpappupasshogaya."

Read all the Latest Movies News here